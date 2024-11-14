LALIGA Bridges Cultures: Mumbai Hosts Thrilling Watch Party

In a vibrant display of cultural exchange, LALIGA, the world's premier football ecosystem, partnered with Turespana to host an exhilarating watch party in Mumbai. The event, held at the prestigious Bombay Gymkhana, brought together football fans for the Real Madrid CF vs. CA Osasuna match, showcasing the strategic alliance aimed at bridging Spanish and Indian cultures through football.

The watch party featured interactive activities, including raffles and a selection of Spanish tapas, designed to offer fans an authentic football experience. LALIGA's commitment to fostering regional ties is evident through its international collaborations, emphasizing mutual growth. The LALIGA Football Schools project has already trained over 6,500 young players across 48 centers in India, underscoring their dedication to nurturing football talent.

With a global following of over 230 million across 16 platforms, LALIGA leverages both physical and digital engagement to deepen its connection with fans worldwide. Recently, LALIGA launched the 'Welcome to LALIGA' guide for the 24-25 Spanish league season, reflecting its ongoing efforts to captivate international audiences. Elena Orland, Director of Spain's Tourism Office in India, expressed her excitement about the event's role in celebrating Spain's football culture and diverse landscapes.

