Bajel Projects Shifts Gears: From Loss to Profit in a Year

Bajel Projects Limited, part of the esteemed Bajaj Group, has announced a formidable financial recovery, reporting a profit after tax of Rs 3.66 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. This marks a significant reversal from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, during which the company recorded a loss of Rs 4.44 crore.

The power transmission and distribution company witnessed a remarkable surge in revenue, with figures skyrocketing to Rs 662.41 crore from Rs 199.96 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal. The revenue growth has been identified as a pivotal factor contributing to this shift from loss to profitability.

Bajel Projects Limited remains a key player in the power transmission and distribution sectors, demonstrating resilience and strategic prowess in navigating changing market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)