Left Menu

Bajel Projects Shifts Gears: From Loss to Profit in a Year

Bajel Projects, a Bajaj Group company, reported a profit after tax of Rs 3.66 crore for the September 2024 quarter, a significant turnaround from a loss of Rs 4.44 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Revenue rose substantially to Rs 662.41 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:41 IST
Bajel Projects Shifts Gears: From Loss to Profit in a Year
  • Country:
  • India

Bajel Projects Limited, part of the esteemed Bajaj Group, has announced a formidable financial recovery, reporting a profit after tax of Rs 3.66 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. This marks a significant reversal from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, during which the company recorded a loss of Rs 4.44 crore.

The power transmission and distribution company witnessed a remarkable surge in revenue, with figures skyrocketing to Rs 662.41 crore from Rs 199.96 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal. The revenue growth has been identified as a pivotal factor contributing to this shift from loss to profitability.

Bajel Projects Limited remains a key player in the power transmission and distribution sectors, demonstrating resilience and strategic prowess in navigating changing market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024