Travis Hunter: Dual Threat NFL Star Set to Shine with Jaguars

Travis Hunter, known for his versatility in playing both offense and defense, joins the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter, likened to Shohei Ohtani, plans to continue his dual-role performance which secured him the Heisman Trophy in college. Hunter's commitment to playing both sides remains steadfast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 06:30 IST
Travis Hunter, a standout for his dual-role abilities in football, is set to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, after being chosen second in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter has been compared to MLB's Shohei Ohtani for his versatility on the field.

Hunter's unique skill set allows him to excel as both a wide receiver and a cornerback, earning him the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2024. He expressed his excitement to join the Jaguars, emphasizing that the team supports his ambition to maintain his two-way playing style.

Despite the potential challenges and the temptation to commit to a single position, Hunter remains dedicated to playing both offense and defense, asserting that he would rather quit football than abandon his dual-role identity. This determination could be pivotal in his NFL career.

