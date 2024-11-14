New York's Traffic Solution: Congestion Pricing Returns
New York plans to revive a congestion pricing program, initially paused in June, aiming to charge $9 tolls for passenger vehicles driving in Manhattan south of 60th Street. The initiative, expected before January 20, aims to alleviate traffic, reduce pollution, and fund mass transit improvements.
New York City is set to revive its groundbreaking congestion pricing program, which was initially paused in June, according to the U.S. Transportation Department's announcement on Thursday.
The program, marking a first in the United States, proposes a reduced toll of $9 for passenger vehicles driving in Manhattan's southern region. The plan, which Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to present before January 20, aims to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and generate substantial funds for transit enhancements.
A similar initiative in London since 2003 gives insight into potential success. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's anticipated vote on the proposal, as well as Comptroller Brad Lander's endorsement of the plan, highlight its vital role in securing $15 billion for transit upgrades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congestion
- pricing
- New York City
- traffic
- Manhattan
- toll
- transportation
- policy
- Governor Hochul
- MTA
ALSO READ
Israel's rescue service says a second rocket barrage from Lebanon kills 2, raising death toll in northern Israel to 7, reports AP.
Tragedy in Gaza: Rising Death Toll from Israeli Strikes
Justice for Ella: Air Pollution's Toll Recognized
Tragic Floods Devastate Valencia: Death Toll Climbs Amidst Heavy Criticism
Gaza Conflict: Rising Toll of Innocents