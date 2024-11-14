RInfra's Remarkable Turnaround: From Loss to Profit

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) has announced a substantial consolidated net profit of Rs 4,082.53 crore for the July-September period of the financial year 2024-25, a stark contrast to the Rs 294.04 crore net loss recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's impressive results were largely driven by exceptional gains amounting to Rs 3,575.27 crore. This includes a significant gain on debt settlements and an additional Rs 80.97 crore received from an arbitration claim, as mentioned in a regulatory filing.

While RInfra's total income saw a marginal decline to Rs 7,345.96 crore, the reduction in expenses to Rs 6,450.38 crore enhanced the company's profitability. RInfra specializes in Engineering and Construction services across various infrastructure sectors including defence initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)