Left Menu

RInfra's Remarkable Turnaround: From Loss to Profit

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) reported a significant net profit of Rs 4,082.53 crore for the July-September 2024 quarter, overturning a previous loss of Rs 294.04 crore in 2023. This turnaround was attributed to exceptional financial gains. Despite a slight dip in total income, reduced expenses contributed to the positive outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:13 IST
RInfra's Remarkable Turnaround: From Loss to Profit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) has announced a substantial consolidated net profit of Rs 4,082.53 crore for the July-September period of the financial year 2024-25, a stark contrast to the Rs 294.04 crore net loss recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's impressive results were largely driven by exceptional gains amounting to Rs 3,575.27 crore. This includes a significant gain on debt settlements and an additional Rs 80.97 crore received from an arbitration claim, as mentioned in a regulatory filing.

While RInfra's total income saw a marginal decline to Rs 7,345.96 crore, the reduction in expenses to Rs 6,450.38 crore enhanced the company's profitability. RInfra specializes in Engineering and Construction services across various infrastructure sectors including defence initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024