Modi's Ram Navami Greetings and Rameswaram Visit Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends Ram Navami wishes, stating that Lord Ram's blessings guide us. Modi will visit Rameswaram to pray at the Ramanathaswamy temple and inaugurate the new Pamban Rail Bridge. He will also lay the foundation for infrastructure projects worth Rs 8,300 crore in Tamil Nadu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm Ram Navami greetings, expressing hope that Lord Ram's blessings would guide the nation in all its endeavors. The prime minister's message resonated with people across the country as they celebrated the auspicious occasion.
Later in the day, Modi is set to visit Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, where he will offer prayers at the renowned Ramanathaswamy temple. His itinerary includes inaugurating the Pamban Rail Bridge, India's first vertical lift sea bridge, and witnessing its operation, a significant step in enhancing regional connectivity.
In addition to his spiritual visit, Modi plans to lay the foundation stone for numerous infrastructure projects valued at over Rs 8,300 crore. These projects, aimed at boosting Tamil Nadu's transport and connectivity, highlight the government's commitment to regional development.
