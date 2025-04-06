Vietnam's Economic Winds Shift: Navigating Tariffs and Growth
Vietnam's economic growth has slowed in the first quarter due to U.S. tariffs, threatening its export-driven model. GDP increased by 6.93%, down from 7.55% previously. While the country aims for 8% growth, tariffs could lower GDP forecasts. Industrial production and exports show mixed results amid foreign investment concerns.
Vietnam's first-quarter economic growth has taken a hit, slowing to 6.93% as new U.S. tariffs threaten the export-dependent economy.
The National Statistics Office released data indicating a drop from the 7.55% growth rate recorded in the previous quarter. Industrial production also saw a deceleration, with growth at 7.8% compared to 11.5% in December.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh maintained an optimistic target of 8% growth despite the challenges, though research firm BMI suggests the recent tariffs could cause GDP to fall short of the 7.4% forecast.
