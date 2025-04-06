Tensions Escalate as Overnight Strike Hits Kyiv

On Sunday, the military administration and Kyiv's mayor confirmed that Russia had conducted an overnight air strike targeting the Ukrainian capital. The city's air defenses were actively engaged in trying to fend off the assault.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko took to the Telegram messaging app to warn residents about the ongoing situation, urging them to stay in shelters while explosions resounded across the city.

Eyewitness accounts described the sounds of blasts likely originating from air defense units responding to the attack, underlining the heightened tensions within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)