AI Innovations and Local Market Boost in Assam's Railways
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led MPs in reviewing Northeast Frontier Railways projects in Assam. Emphasis was placed on sustainable development, with AI used to protect wildlife. Sonowal praised technology for elephant safety and urged fast-tracking of the 'One Station One Product' initiative to boost local economies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spearheaded a delegation of MPs to evaluate ongoing projects by the Northeast Frontier Railways in Assam's Dibrugarh district.
The minister stressed sustainable development and highlighted AI technology for wildlife protection, with specific praise for AI-based Intrusion Detection Systems safeguarding elephants at railway crossings.
Sonowal also pushed for faster implementation of 'One Station One Product' to boost Northeast regional products, signaling potential economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
