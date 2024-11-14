AI Innovations and Local Market Boost in Assam's Railways

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spearheaded a delegation of MPs to evaluate ongoing projects by the Northeast Frontier Railways in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The minister stressed sustainable development and highlighted AI technology for wildlife protection, with specific praise for AI-based Intrusion Detection Systems safeguarding elephants at railway crossings.

Sonowal also pushed for faster implementation of 'One Station One Product' to boost Northeast regional products, signaling potential economic growth.

