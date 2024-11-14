Balancing Barriers: Mahindra CEO's Vision for India's Manufacturing Boom
Anish Shah, Mahindra Group CEO, emphasized the need for balanced tariff and non-tariff barriers to fortify India's manufacturing sector. He advocated for quality, ambition, and global vision, highlighting efforts to scale exports and reduce business costs, vital for positioning India as a global market leader.
- Country:
- India
Mahindra Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah urged the striking of a balance between tariff and non-tariff barriers to strengthen India's manufacturing sector.
Speaking at the CNBC TV18 Global Leadership Summit, Shah asserted that Indian industry flourishes without protection, noting the necessity of trade barriers to enhance competitiveness. He addressed discussions on potential tariffs for international entrants like Tesla, underscoring the complexity of the topic.
Shah emphasized the importance of enhancing manufacturing capabilities, citing the vision for a prosperous 'Viksit Bharat' with ambitions for exponential growth in manufacturing and exports within two decades. He highlighted Mahindra's success in scaling capacity and the dominance of Indian companies in sectors like the tractor industry, reflecting the country's potential on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Juggle Mega-Tech Earnings and Euro Inflation Updates
Global Markets Brace for Jobs Data and Elections Amid Economic Uncertainty
GlobalFoundries Faces $500,000 Fine for Unauthorized Chip Exports
U.S. Imposes Penalty on GlobalFoundries for Unauthorized Chip Exports
GlobalFoundries Fined for Unauthorized Chip Exports to China