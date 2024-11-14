Left Menu

Balancing Barriers: Mahindra CEO's Vision for India's Manufacturing Boom

Anish Shah, Mahindra Group CEO, emphasized the need for balanced tariff and non-tariff barriers to fortify India's manufacturing sector. He advocated for quality, ambition, and global vision, highlighting efforts to scale exports and reduce business costs, vital for positioning India as a global market leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:32 IST
Mahindra Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah urged the striking of a balance between tariff and non-tariff barriers to strengthen India's manufacturing sector.

Speaking at the CNBC TV18 Global Leadership Summit, Shah asserted that Indian industry flourishes without protection, noting the necessity of trade barriers to enhance competitiveness. He addressed discussions on potential tariffs for international entrants like Tesla, underscoring the complexity of the topic.

Shah emphasized the importance of enhancing manufacturing capabilities, citing the vision for a prosperous 'Viksit Bharat' with ambitions for exponential growth in manufacturing and exports within two decades. He highlighted Mahindra's success in scaling capacity and the dominance of Indian companies in sectors like the tractor industry, reflecting the country's potential on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

