Chancay Megaport: Rising Tides Amid Surging Trade

The coastal town of Chancay in Peru finds itself on the brink of major transformation as the Chancay Megaport project, funded by a Chinese shipping giant, takes shape. This USD 1.3 billion initiative aims to bolster trade between South America and Asia, turning the once quaint fishing village into a significant economic hub.

However, this development is fraught with local contention. Fishermen such as Julius Caesar lament the encroachment on traditional fishing waters, while 28-year-old Rafael Ávila reports dwindling catches due to port dredging activities. Concerns over environmental risks, such as pollution and potential oil spills, amplify local skepticism regarding the project's benefits.

Despite the ambitions of foreign investors and government officials, many Chancay residents remain unconvinced. They argue that the port's economic promises overshadow immediate challenges faced by the community, ranging from limited infrastructure to inadequate public services, painting a complex picture of modernization at the expense of local well-being.

