China's Economy Faces Dual Challenges Amid Slowing Factory Growth

China's factory output growth has slowed in October, casting a shadow on the country's economic prospects amid an ongoing property sector crisis despite signs of rising consumer activity. The latest data signals the Chinese economy is still in need of additional stimulus efforts.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, retail sales grew 4.8% in October, marking the fastest pace since February, mainly driven by holiday and shopping events sales. However, industrial output expanded by only 5.3%, down from 5.4% in September, missing expectations.

The looming challenge of a possible trade war resurgence with a newly reinstated Trump administration poses additional risks, prompting calls for more proactive policy measures. Economists warn that China's growth might face further hurdles in the coming months without robust fiscal intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)