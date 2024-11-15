Left Menu

Nicola Grigg Attends PACER Plus Meeting in Australia to Strengthen Pacific Trade and Economic Growth

PACER Plus gathering in Brisbane marks the first in-person ministerial meeting since 2020, setting priorities to support sustainable trade, investment, and regional collaboration across the Pacific.

Minister of State for Trade Nicola Grigg is in Australia to represent her nation at the PACER Plus Ministers Meeting in Brisbane. Her attendance underscores a commitment to enhancing regional trade relations under the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations (PACER) Plus. As the region’s largest and most comprehensive trade agreement, PACER Plus plays a pivotal role in advancing trade across the Pacific, fostering economic growth, employment opportunities, and improved standards of living.

“Trade plays a critical role in driving employment, economic growth, and improving the standards of living in the Pacific Region. The government is strongly committed to supporting Pacific Island countries in growing the positive impacts of trade in the Pacific through the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations (PACER) Plus. PACER Plus is the largest and most comprehensive trade agreement in our region,” Ms. Grigg stated.

This ministerial gathering, which is the first in-person PACER Plus Ministers meeting since the Agreement came into effect at the end of 2020, provides a unique opportunity for member countries to strengthen relationships and bolster regional cooperation. Grigg highlighted the meeting’s focus on harnessing “our collective ambition to ensure that the Agreement continues to deliver for the people of our region,” emphasizing the need for cross-national collaboration.

Since its inception, PACER Plus has been a driving force for large and small businesses throughout the Pacific, enabling companies to grow through access to regional markets. This support extends to women-led enterprises, which benefit from reduced costs made possible by e-commerce, regulatory cooperation, and streamlined customs processes. Provisions in PACER Plus also support investment flows and protect cross-border investments, further encouraging regional growth.

Alongside discussions on economic and trade priorities, the Brisbane gathering will also allow ministers to consider pressing issues affecting the region, including resilience to climate change, infrastructure, and capacity building. Grigg noted the importance of these discussions, saying, “While PACER Plus is a trade agreement, it also speaks to the bonds between our nations, as neighbours, partners, and family, whose interests, prosperity, and well-being are intertwined.”

PACER Plus currently includes 10 parties, though it remains open to additional Pacific Island Forum members who are encouraged to join over time, expanding the collaborative network throughout the region. This meeting is set to be a key step in ensuring that PACER Plus continues to evolve in response to the Pacific's unique priorities and needs.

 

