Chaos at Ashoknagar: Commuters Clash with Police Over Train Disruption

In a chaotic turn of events at Ashoknagar station on Friday, a clash between commuters and police resulted in several injuries, including to a police officer. The turmoil started when commuters discovered that the Bongaon-Majerhat local train would stop short of its usual destination.

The train, scheduled to reach Majerhat, was diverted to Tala station due to operational changes for the Ganga Arti event, part of the Deva Deepavali Utsav, prompting commuters to block train tracks in protest. Despite attempts by officials and police to negotiate, the confrontation escalated to violence with stone-throwing.

Order was eventually restored, allowing trains to run again by 9:33 AM. Eastern Railway justified the changes, statement highlighting safety concerns due to the expected large gathering of devotees. The adjustments were made in coordination with police to manage the influx.

(With inputs from agencies.)