Fire Alert at Mumbai's BKC Metro Station: Services Suspended

A fire erupted in the basement of the Bandra-Kurla Complex metro station in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, necessitating the suspension of train services, according to officials.

The blaze, which started at around 1:10 PM, was contained to wooden materials and furnishings, causing significant smoke but no reported injuries, authorities stated.

With the deployment of eight fire engines and additional fire brigade vehicles, the situation was brought under control. Various emergency services, including the Mumbai police and fire brigade, rapidly converged on the scene for a coordinated firefighting effort.

