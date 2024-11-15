Left Menu

Fire Alert at Mumbai's BKC Metro Station: Services Suspended

A fire broke out at the Bandra-Kurla Complex metro station in Mumbai, halting train services. Fortunately, no injuries occurred. Fire crews and local authorities swiftly responded, containing the blaze. The suspension affects the MMRC's recently inaugurated Line-3. Passengers are advised to use alternative routes during the temporary closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in the basement of the Bandra-Kurla Complex metro station in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, necessitating the suspension of train services, according to officials.

The blaze, which started at around 1:10 PM, was contained to wooden materials and furnishings, causing significant smoke but no reported injuries, authorities stated.

With the deployment of eight fire engines and additional fire brigade vehicles, the situation was brought under control. Various emergency services, including the Mumbai police and fire brigade, rapidly converged on the scene for a coordinated firefighting effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

