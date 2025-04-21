COAI Challenges MMRC's Telecom Infrastructure Decision

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which comprises leading telecom giants like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, has raised objections against the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). The controversy revolves around MMRC's decision to involve a third-party vendor for telecom infrastructure on Metro Line 3, labeling it as an 'illegal and anti-consumer model.'

COAI argues that the Telecommunication Act, 2023, prohibits Infrastructure Providers (IP-I) from deploying active infrastructure, a role reserved for licensed Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). The Association claims that this decision not only contravenes existing laws but also deprives TSPs of their rightful opportunity to deploy networks independently.

Despite proposals from TSPs to install an In-Building Solution network without cost to MMRC, ensuring seamless connectivity for commuters, their request was denied. COAI has called upon MMRC to reconsider its stance and respect the principles of fair access and consumer convenience by allowing licensed TSPs to deploy the network.

