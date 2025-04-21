Left Menu

COAI Challenges MMRC's Telecom Infrastructure Decision

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) opposes Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's decision to use a third-party vendor for telecom infrastructure on Metro Line 3, citing it as illegal and against consumer interests. COAI insists that licensed telecom providers should handle deployments per the Telecommunication Act, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:03 IST
COAI Challenges MMRC's Telecom Infrastructure Decision
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which comprises leading telecom giants like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, has raised objections against the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). The controversy revolves around MMRC's decision to involve a third-party vendor for telecom infrastructure on Metro Line 3, labeling it as an 'illegal and anti-consumer model.'

COAI argues that the Telecommunication Act, 2023, prohibits Infrastructure Providers (IP-I) from deploying active infrastructure, a role reserved for licensed Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). The Association claims that this decision not only contravenes existing laws but also deprives TSPs of their rightful opportunity to deploy networks independently.

Despite proposals from TSPs to install an In-Building Solution network without cost to MMRC, ensuring seamless connectivity for commuters, their request was denied. COAI has called upon MMRC to reconsider its stance and respect the principles of fair access and consumer convenience by allowing licensed TSPs to deploy the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025