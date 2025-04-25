Left Menu

Tragedy at the Rice Mill: Five Workers Dead from Smoke Inhalation

A malfunctioning dryer machine at a rice mill led to the tragic death of five workers due to smoke inhalation. Attempts to rescue the victims failed as the smoke proved overwhelming. A joint investigation team has been formed to probe the incident and establish the cause of the smoke emission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at a rice mill, five workers lost their lives after inhaling smoke from a malfunctioning dryer machine, according to official reports. Three others fainted and were taken to the hospital. The district magistrate confirmed the incident and announced a joint investigation to determine its cause.

Preliminary investigations suggest a technical issue with the dryer, used to remove moisture from paddy with hot air, led to the smoke emission. Despite being an automated plant, workers who entered to inspect the smoke became trapped and unconscious, necessitating a rescue operation by the fire brigade.

The joint investigative team, consisting of fire and labor officials, along with technical experts, will provide a detailed report to guide further legal actions. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and ensured adequate treatment for the injured. The investigation continues to uncover the incident's specifics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

