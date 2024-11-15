Sparkling Surge: India's Jewellery Exports on the Rise

India has witnessed a significant boost in its gems and jewellery exports, which surged by 9.18% in October, reaching a total of USD 2,998.04 million, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) reported.

This growth is largely driven by a marked increase in demand for cut and polished diamonds, up by 11.32% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, gold jewellery exports saw an 8.8% rise.

GJEPC is optimistic about continued growth, especially with the approaching holiday season, and is actively working to tap into new markets globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)