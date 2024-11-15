Sparkling Surge: India's Jewellery Exports on the Rise
India's gems and jewellery exports rose by 9.18% in October, with cut and polished diamond exports up by 11.32%. The increase is attributed to the revived demand and international market expansion efforts. Gold jewellery exports also climbed by 8.8%, contributing to the overall growth.
India has witnessed a significant boost in its gems and jewellery exports, which surged by 9.18% in October, reaching a total of USD 2,998.04 million, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) reported.
This growth is largely driven by a marked increase in demand for cut and polished diamonds, up by 11.32% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, gold jewellery exports saw an 8.8% rise.
GJEPC is optimistic about continued growth, especially with the approaching holiday season, and is actively working to tap into new markets globally.
