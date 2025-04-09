Left Menu

Argentina and IMF Reach $20 Billion Agreement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement with Argentina on a 48-month extended fund facility totaling $20 billion. This agreement, pending executive board approval, supports Argentina's economic stabilization, focusing on rapid disinflation and recovery in activity and social indicators.

09-04-2025
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a remarkable new pact with Argentina, agreeing on a 48-month extended fund facility worth a substantial $20 billion. This pivotal agreement has yet to secure the nod from the IMF's executive board.

The IMF praised Argentina's substantial progress in economic stabilization that forms the backbone of this agreement. The country's resilient fiscal measures have significantly contributed to a robust disinflation process and an uplifting recovery in both economic activity and social welfare indicators.

This development represents a significant step forward in Argentina's financial trajectory, highlighting the country's commitment to economic reforms and stabilization.

