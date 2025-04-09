Argentina and IMF Reach $20 Billion Agreement
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement with Argentina on a 48-month extended fund facility totaling $20 billion. This agreement, pending executive board approval, supports Argentina's economic stabilization, focusing on rapid disinflation and recovery in activity and social indicators.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a remarkable new pact with Argentina, agreeing on a 48-month extended fund facility worth a substantial $20 billion. This pivotal agreement has yet to secure the nod from the IMF's executive board.
The IMF praised Argentina's substantial progress in economic stabilization that forms the backbone of this agreement. The country's resilient fiscal measures have significantly contributed to a robust disinflation process and an uplifting recovery in both economic activity and social welfare indicators.
This development represents a significant step forward in Argentina's financial trajectory, highlighting the country's commitment to economic reforms and stabilization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swift Recovery: Gantry Accident Near Ahmedabad Restored Within 24 Hours
Austria's Economic Outlook: Balancing Challenges and Recovery
Thailand's Auto Industry Gears Up for Slow Recovery Amid Prolonged Slump
India's Cultural Repatriation Drive: Heritage Recovery Task Force Proposed
Miraculous Recovery: Pope Francis' Medical Crisis and the Power of Prayers