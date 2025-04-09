Tragic Fire at Singapore Shophouse: Child Dies, Deputy CM's Son Injured

A devastating fire broke out at a Singapore shophouse on Tuesday that provided education and enrichment classes for children, leading to the tragic death of a 10-year-old girl and injuring 20 others, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's son.

As the building went up in flames, construction workers heroically joined the rescue effort, saving six adults and sixteen children. However, despite the prompt action, the young girl succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force extinguished the fire within 30 minutes, but the cause remains under investigation. Eyewitnesses described the chaos and panic as adults and children were evacuated, with many suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

