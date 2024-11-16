Left Menu

Italy's Lifeline: Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

An Italian air force C-130J plane has departed from Pisa carrying over 15 tons of humanitarian aid, organized by the Confederazione Nazionale delle Misericordie d'Italia, destined for Gaza. The initiative reflects Italy's commitment to aiding Gaza's civilians amidst conflict. The aid will first reach Cyprus before being transferred to Gaza.

Updated: 16-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:56 IST
On Saturday, an Italian air force aircraft carrying more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid took off from Pisa heading towards Gaza, Italy's defence ministry announced.

The aid, organized by the charity group Confederazione Nazionale delle Misericordie d'Italia, is part of Italy's ongoing efforts to support civilians impacted by the ongoing conflict.

After arriving at the Larnaca airport in Cyprus, the humanitarian supplies will make their way to Gaza, representing Italy's ongoing humanitarian initiatives like the Food for Gaza flagship program launched earlier this year.

