Italy's Lifeline: Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

On Saturday, an Italian air force aircraft carrying more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid took off from Pisa heading towards Gaza, Italy's defence ministry announced.

The aid, organized by the charity group Confederazione Nazionale delle Misericordie d'Italia, is part of Italy's ongoing efforts to support civilians impacted by the ongoing conflict.

After arriving at the Larnaca airport in Cyprus, the humanitarian supplies will make their way to Gaza, representing Italy's ongoing humanitarian initiatives like the Food for Gaza flagship program launched earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)