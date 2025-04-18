Left Menu

CREDAI Champions Green Development: New Leadership and Initiatives Unveiled

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commended CREDAI for its focus on sustainable development, urging real estate developers to align with Prime Minister Modi's vision for 2047. Shekhar G Patel assumed presidency of CREDAI, succeeding Boman Irani. CREDAI announced a collaboration with NSDC and QCI for skill training and launched initiatives to promote affordable housing and environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:19 IST
CREDAI Champions Green Development: New Leadership and Initiatives Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainable development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded CREDAI for its commitment to green building initiatives. He encouraged real estate developers to follow the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming for a developed India by 2047.

Shekhar G Patel, Managing Director of Ganesh Housing Corporation, took the helm as the new President of CREDAI, replacing Boman Irani. Patel emphasized the need for redefining affordable housing limits, advocating for an increase in the cap from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 75-80 lakh.

CREDAI announced a strategic collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation and the Quality Council of India. This partnership aims to enhance skill training and capacity building in the construction sector. Additionally, CREDAI pledged to plant 1 crore trees over three years, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025