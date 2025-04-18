CREDAI Champions Green Development: New Leadership and Initiatives Unveiled

In a significant move towards sustainable development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded CREDAI for its commitment to green building initiatives. He encouraged real estate developers to follow the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming for a developed India by 2047.

Shekhar G Patel, Managing Director of Ganesh Housing Corporation, took the helm as the new President of CREDAI, replacing Boman Irani. Patel emphasized the need for redefining affordable housing limits, advocating for an increase in the cap from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 75-80 lakh.

CREDAI announced a strategic collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation and the Quality Council of India. This partnership aims to enhance skill training and capacity building in the construction sector. Additionally, CREDAI pledged to plant 1 crore trees over three years, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

