India's New Era in Space Exploration: Shubhanshu Shukla's Mission

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will journey to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission, marking a new era in India's space exploration efforts. Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized that Shukla's mission, coming four decades after Rakesh Sharma's historic spaceflight, signifies India's bold step forward.

Singh's comments came after he reviewed the progress of the Department of Space and ISRO. The Axiom-4 mission is set for next month, with Shukla's participation highlighting India's expanding international collaborations in space. This endeavor is seen as vital for India's future crewed missions and international space partnerships.

ISRO is also preparing for other key missions, including launching the NISAR satellite with NASA and BlueBird Block-2 satellites with AST SpaceMobile Inc. These efforts reflect India's growing influence in the global space industry and its commitment to leveraging space technology for national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)