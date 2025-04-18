Left Menu

DGCA Probes Air India Express Pilot's Sudden Death

DGCA has initiated a detailed investigation into the death of an Air India Express pilot who suffered a cardiac arrest during flight. The probe will examine the pilot's medical history, guidelines for emergencies, and crew response. The investigation aims to finalize within six months.

Updated: 18-04-2025 19:20 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an in-depth investigation following the sudden cardiac arrest and subsequent death of an Air India Express pilot while on duty.

The investigation aims to scrutinize the medical history and rostering practices, ensuring any existing guidelines address emergencies effectively.

The probe will also take a close look at the preparedness of airport medical centers and the potential need for revised protocols, with an emphasis on pilot safety and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

