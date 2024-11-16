Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Sakhi Depot Paves Way for Women in Public Transport

The world's first all-women bus depot, 'Sakhi Depot', was inaugurated in Delhi by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. This initiative aims to promote gender equality in public transport by employing 223 women, including 89 drivers. Despite challenges, the depot represents a new era in female workforce representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:47 IST
  • India

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated 'Sakhi Depot,' the world's first all-women bus depot, in Sarojini Nagar. The depot is staffed entirely by women, including drivers and conductors, supporting a broader goal of fostering a gender-equitable work environment as per the Delhi Transport Department's vision.

Employing 223 women, the depot operates 70 buses on 17 routes across Delhi. Buses are equipped with features such as power steering and adjustable seats to support female drivers. The 'Mission Parivartan' program, launched in April 2022, provides free training to women drivers, with the first batch graduating in August 2022.

The initiative faced challenges, such as lowering the minimum driver height requirement to make roles more accessible to women. The depot holds historical significance as it was Delhi's first bus depot, originally established in April 1954 and named after Sarojini Naidu. However, the event saw criticism from BJP's Virendra Sachdeva, accusing the government of ignoring contractual workers' needs amid claims of employee protests for equal pay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

