Left Menu

India's Trade Dilemma: The RCEP Challenge

India's potential participation in the RCEP agreement remains contentious due to significant trade deficits with member countries and illegal Chinese trade practices. Despite existing FTAs with most RCEP nations, India's trade deficits, especially with ASEAN, Korea, and Japan, raise concerns about joining RCEP. Domestic industries face considerable threats from these partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 12:39 IST
India's Trade Dilemma: The RCEP Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's prospects for joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have faced scrutiny due to the widening trade deficits with member countries and China's dubious trade practices, according to a report by the think tank GTRI.

In 2019, India consciously opted out of the RCEP bloc, citing concerns about trade imbalances and potential impacts on domestic industries. The RCEP, negotiated among 10 ASEAN member states and their six free trade partners, encompasses countries that account for a substantial portion of the global GDP and trade.

Although India already maintains FTAs with most RCEP countries, the report indicates minimal additional benefits could arise from joining. Significant challenges remain, including India's growing trade deficit, particularly with ASEAN, South Korea, and Japan, which underscores the potential risks of RCEP participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024