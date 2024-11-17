Prestige Estates Embarks on Rs 52,000 Crore Housing Surge

Real estate giant Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is gearing up to unveil housing projects valued at Rs 52,000 crore by March next year. This strategic move is designed to capitalize on the surging demand for residential properties across India.

The company's latest investor presentation highlights plans for multiple projects in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa, and the Delhi-NCR region, spanning over 53 million sq ft, with projected sales bookings valued at Rs 52,114 crore.

Despite a dip in sales bookings during the first half of the fiscal year, Prestige Estates' CMD Irfan Razack is optimistic about surpassing the sales target of Rs 24,000 crore for this fiscal year, citing a strong pipeline of project launches.

(With inputs from agencies.)