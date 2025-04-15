Left Menu

Remembering Mario Vargas Llosa: Peruvian Literary Icon and Nobel Laureate

Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel Prize-winning Peruvian author and former presidential candidate, passed away at 89 in Lima. His death prompted national mourning and worldwide tributes. Recognized globally for his contribution to Latin American literature, Llosa's works provide deep insights into the region's social and political landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 15-04-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 01:54 IST
Remembering Mario Vargas Llosa: Peruvian Literary Icon and Nobel Laureate
writer
  • Country:
  • Peru

Mario Vargas Llosa, a celebrated Peruvian writer and Nobel laureate, has passed away at the age of 89, prompting national mourning in Peru.

Vargas Llosa died on Sunday in Lima, surrounded by family. As per his wishes, he will be cremated without a public ceremony. Peru's government declared a national day of mourning to honor his significant contribution to literature and culture.

The author was a pivotal figure in the Latin American literary boom of the 20th century, with works that explored the social and political landscapes of the region. He was a former presidential candidate and left an indelible mark on literature and political thought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025