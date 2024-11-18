Seaplane Connectivity to Boost Andaman Tourism

The Andaman and Nicobar administration is teaming up with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and Airports Authority of India to boost tourism through the development of seaplane connectivity in the region, an official announced.

Slated routes include services between Port Blair and islands such as Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Shahed Dweep (Neil), and Long Island (North and Middle Andaman), according to Civil Aviation secretary Vishwendra.

A technical demonstration by De Havilland Aircraft Company took place, highlighting the Twin Otter seaplane's capacity to carry 16 passengers and its ability to operate on both land and water.

(With inputs from agencies.)