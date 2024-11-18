Left Menu

Revolutionizing Mumbai's Commute: Water Taxis and More

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced revolutionary transport initiatives, including water taxi services, to cut travel time to Navi Mumbai International Airport to 17 minutes. Gadkari highlighted amphibious sea planes and electric buses, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and pollution in Mumbai and Thane, transforming urban transport infrastructure.

Updated: 18-11-2024 10:34 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has unveiled ambitious transport initiatives, including water taxi services, aimed at drastically reducing travel time to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Speaking at a poll rally in Maharashtra's Thane city, Gadkari highlighted government's transformative plans to enhance connectivity and alleviate congestion in Mumbai and Thane.

The water taxi services, once operational, promise to cut travel time to just 17 minutes from any location in Mumbai to Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is set to begin operations in March 2025. To support this innovative mode of transport, jetties have already been established near the airport.

Gadkari also discussed the potential of integrating amphibious sea planes and inter-city electric buses to further transform the region's transport landscape. These buses are designed to offer a premium travel experience and reflect a move towards renewable energy in urban transportation.

