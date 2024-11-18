Satellite Tolling: A High-Tech Solution to India's Traffic Woes

Congestion and pollution have become critical issues worldwide, with India being significantly affected. Exhausted resources for road maintenance only exacerbate the problem, prompting Indian authorities to explore innovative solutions.

Satellite tolling emerges as a promising approach. The Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is actively considering the technology, which utilizes GPS and other satellite systems for precise, cost-effective tolling that works seamlessly in diverse environments.

Kapsch TrafficCom leads in this innovation, deploying the system successfully in countries like Norway and Bulgaria, and offering robust data privacy. The solution helps cities manage congestion effectively, reduce pollution, and compensate for declining fuel tax revenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)