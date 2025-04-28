Unsung Heroes: Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma Fuel RCB's IPL Success

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's unexpected success in the current IPL season has been significantly bolstered by the performances of spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, who have been instrumental in stalling opposition runs during middle overs.

Krunal's 13 wickets and Suyash's impressive economy rate have complemented RCB's robust batting. Their recent contributions were key in a crucial victory against Delhi Capitals.

According to RCB's director of cricket, Mo Bobat, these spinners are showcasing their potential, not exceeding it, and their strategic acquisition in the recent auction has paid dividends with game-changing performances.

