Political Dynamics: The Unresolved Kashmir Question

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has cast doubt on the Centre's intent behind the abrogation of Article 370, implying that the move was primarily political. Addressing the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Mir argued that despite seven years since the change, militancy remains a rampant issue.

Mir voiced his dissatisfaction, citing that the August 5, 2019, decision was purportedly focused on ending militancy, yet the situation has shown no significant improvement. He urged for more concrete and action-oriented steps rather than repeated condemnations and political rhetoric.

The backdrop of Mir's concerns is the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, one of the most severe incidents since the 2019 Pulwama strike. This attack has reignited calls for stronger action against cross-border terrorism, further straining India's diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

