Left Menu

Political Dynamics: The Unresolved Kashmir Question

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir criticizes the Centre's justification for abrogating Article 370, suggesting it was politically motivated rather than aimed at curbing militancy in Kashmir. Despite measures post-2019, violence persists, with the recent Pahalgam attack underscoring ongoing regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:16 IST
Political Dynamics: The Unresolved Kashmir Question
Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has cast doubt on the Centre's intent behind the abrogation of Article 370, implying that the move was primarily political. Addressing the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Mir argued that despite seven years since the change, militancy remains a rampant issue.

Mir voiced his dissatisfaction, citing that the August 5, 2019, decision was purportedly focused on ending militancy, yet the situation has shown no significant improvement. He urged for more concrete and action-oriented steps rather than repeated condemnations and political rhetoric.

The backdrop of Mir's concerns is the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, one of the most severe incidents since the 2019 Pulwama strike. This attack has reignited calls for stronger action against cross-border terrorism, further straining India's diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025