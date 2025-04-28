Political Dynamics: The Unresolved Kashmir Question
Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir criticizes the Centre's justification for abrogating Article 370, suggesting it was politically motivated rather than aimed at curbing militancy in Kashmir. Despite measures post-2019, violence persists, with the recent Pahalgam attack underscoring ongoing regional instability.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has cast doubt on the Centre's intent behind the abrogation of Article 370, implying that the move was primarily political. Addressing the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Mir argued that despite seven years since the change, militancy remains a rampant issue.
Mir voiced his dissatisfaction, citing that the August 5, 2019, decision was purportedly focused on ending militancy, yet the situation has shown no significant improvement. He urged for more concrete and action-oriented steps rather than repeated condemnations and political rhetoric.
The backdrop of Mir's concerns is the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, one of the most severe incidents since the 2019 Pulwama strike. This attack has reignited calls for stronger action against cross-border terrorism, further straining India's diplomatic ties with Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Article 370
- Kashmir
- Mir
- Pahalgam attack
- politics
- Congress
- terrorism
- abrogation
- Centre
- security
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Transparency: Calls for CAG Audit on Fuel Excise Duty Hikes
Kapil Sibal Accuses Government of Using ED to Suppress Congress
Manipur Congress Challenges Waqf Amendment Act Amid Ethnic Tensions
Worldwide Headlines: Politics, Conflict, and Agreements in Focus
RTI Rights Under Threat: Congress Urges Repeal of DPDP Amendment