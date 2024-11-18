Left Menu

India's GCC Revolution: A USD 100 Billion Vision by 2030

India's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are projected to become a USD 100 billion industry by 2030, employing over 2.5 million professionals. The country hosts over 1,700 GCCs, generating USD 64.6 billion and employing 1.9 million people. By 2026, over 70% of GCCs will integrate AI capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:38 IST
India's GCC Revolution: A USD 100 Billion Vision by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are poised to become a USD 100 billion industry by 2030, providing employment to over 2.5 million professionals, according to a recent report.

The report, entitled 'India's GCC Landscape: A Strategic Pathway for Mid-Sized Aspirational Corporations to Scale Beyond,' reveals that India currently houses more than 1,700 such centres. These centres collectively produce about USD 64.6 billion in annual revenue and employ 1.9 million professionals across various functions.

As GCCs multiply, they evolve in complexity and strategic relevance. Over the last five years, many have moved beyond traditional roles to become transformation hubs, integrating broad, high-impact functions. The GCC market in India is anticipated to reach USD 100 billion by 2030, reinforcing India's central role in global corporate strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024