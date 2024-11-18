India's GCC Revolution: A USD 100 Billion Vision by 2030

India's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are poised to become a USD 100 billion industry by 2030, providing employment to over 2.5 million professionals, according to a recent report.

The report, entitled 'India's GCC Landscape: A Strategic Pathway for Mid-Sized Aspirational Corporations to Scale Beyond,' reveals that India currently houses more than 1,700 such centres. These centres collectively produce about USD 64.6 billion in annual revenue and employ 1.9 million professionals across various functions.

As GCCs multiply, they evolve in complexity and strategic relevance. Over the last five years, many have moved beyond traditional roles to become transformation hubs, integrating broad, high-impact functions. The GCC market in India is anticipated to reach USD 100 billion by 2030, reinforcing India's central role in global corporate strategy.

