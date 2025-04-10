Defamation Verdict Shakes Newsmax
Newsmax Media defamed Dominion Voting Systems with false accusations of election rigging, a Delaware judge ruled. Dominion seeks $1.6 billion in damages in an upcoming trial. Newsmax shares dropped significantly after the ruling. Dominion previously settled a similar case with Fox News for $787.5 million.
A Delaware judge ruled that Newsmax Media defamed Dominion Voting Systems through false claims of election rigging during the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The trial, scheduled for April 28, may result in $1.6 billion in damages, pending a jury's decision.
Dominion representatives expressed satisfaction with the decision, reflecting the court's thorough examination. Despite Newsmax's recent debut on the New York Stock Exchange, its shares fell drastically following the judge's ruling.
Judge Eric Davis highlighted multiple false statements by Newsmax, confirming they amounted to defamation. This case follows Newsmax's previous settlement with Smartmatic and Dominion's $787.5 million settlement with Fox News in 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
