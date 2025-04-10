Defamation Verdict Shakes Newsmax

A Delaware judge ruled that Newsmax Media defamed Dominion Voting Systems through false claims of election rigging during the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The trial, scheduled for April 28, may result in $1.6 billion in damages, pending a jury's decision.

Dominion representatives expressed satisfaction with the decision, reflecting the court's thorough examination. Despite Newsmax's recent debut on the New York Stock Exchange, its shares fell drastically following the judge's ruling.

Judge Eric Davis highlighted multiple false statements by Newsmax, confirming they amounted to defamation. This case follows Newsmax's previous settlement with Smartmatic and Dominion's $787.5 million settlement with Fox News in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)