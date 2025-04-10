Left Menu

Defamation Verdict Shakes Newsmax

Newsmax Media defamed Dominion Voting Systems with false accusations of election rigging, a Delaware judge ruled. Dominion seeks $1.6 billion in damages in an upcoming trial. Newsmax shares dropped significantly after the ruling. Dominion previously settled a similar case with Fox News for $787.5 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 02:39 IST
Defamation Verdict Shakes Newsmax
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Delaware judge ruled that Newsmax Media defamed Dominion Voting Systems through false claims of election rigging during the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The trial, scheduled for April 28, may result in $1.6 billion in damages, pending a jury's decision.

Dominion representatives expressed satisfaction with the decision, reflecting the court's thorough examination. Despite Newsmax's recent debut on the New York Stock Exchange, its shares fell drastically following the judge's ruling.

Judge Eric Davis highlighted multiple false statements by Newsmax, confirming they amounted to defamation. This case follows Newsmax's previous settlement with Smartmatic and Dominion's $787.5 million settlement with Fox News in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025