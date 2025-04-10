Left Menu

Supreme Tension: Trump's Bold Moves on Federal Labor Boards

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily allowed President Trump to proceed with removing Democratic members from two federal labor boards, pausing judicial orders protecting them. This develops amidst Trump's broader agenda to overhaul government agencies by replacing officials with allies, sparking significant legal and political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 02:41 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court took action on Wednesday to allow President Donald Trump to dismiss Democratic members from two federal labor boards, overturning previous judicial protections. This decision comes as Trump aims to restructure government agencies by removing officials and appointing loyalists, facing significant legal battles in the process.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary stay, enabling Trump's removals while the Supreme Court deliberates on a formal request from the administration. Lawyers for the involved board members, Cathy Harris and Gwynne Wilcox, have until April 15 to respond, as the legal fight continues in lower courts.

This move is part of Trump's broader strategy to consolidate control over federal agencies, sparking debates over presidential powers. The situation highlights tensions between the executive and judicial branches, referencing past precedents on the limits of presidential authority to remove federal officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

