Vizhinjam Conclave 2024: Catalyzing Kerala's Industrial Growth
Kerala will host the 'Vizhinjam Conclave 2024: Global Investment Summit' to boost industrial development by utilizing the potential of Vizhinjam International Seaport. The event aims to create significant job opportunities and position Kerala favourably in the global supply chain, with particular focus on various industries and growth avenues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:58 IST
- India
Kerala is gearing up to host a two-day global investment summit, 'Vizhinjam Conclave 2024: Global Investment Summit,' aimed at transforming the state's industrial sector.
Spearheaded by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited, the event will focus on fostering employment through related industries around the Vizhinjam International Seaport.
Alongside investment discussions, the summit will also promote Kerala's global supply chain role and the Outer Area Growth Corridor Project, while integrating local communities into this industrial evolution.
