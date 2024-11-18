Vizhinjam Conclave 2024: Catalyzing Kerala's Industrial Growth

Kerala is gearing up to host a two-day global investment summit, 'Vizhinjam Conclave 2024: Global Investment Summit,' aimed at transforming the state's industrial sector.

Spearheaded by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited, the event will focus on fostering employment through related industries around the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

Alongside investment discussions, the summit will also promote Kerala's global supply chain role and the Outer Area Growth Corridor Project, while integrating local communities into this industrial evolution.

