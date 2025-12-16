Vizhinjam Seaport Expansion Set to Boost Global Trade
Kerala's Vizhinjam seaport successfully exceeded its initial targets during its first year of commercial operations. The second phase of its expansion will begin in January, increasing its capacity further by 2028. The project has already generated significant employment and is expected to establish Vizhinjam as a key global maritime hub.
The Vizhinjam international seaport in Kerala is gearing up for its next expansion phase, with construction set to commence in January, as announced by Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan. The first year of operations has surged past expectations, handling 1.4 million containers against a target of one million.
The port has welcomed some of the world's largest vessels, marking its prominence in global maritime trade. The upcoming construction will extend the current berth and breakwater, enhancing the port's capacity to facilitate multiple large vessels concurrently. This expansion is poised to complete by 2028.
Efforts are already underway for road and rail connectivity, alongside land acquisition for infrastructure development. The port's strategic growth is expected to generate extensive employment opportunities and substantial tax revenues, solidifying its status as a crucial economic asset for the region.
