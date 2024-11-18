Left Menu

Zepto Cafe Targets Rs 1,000 Crore ARR by 2026 in Quick Commerce Expansion

Quick commerce platform Zepto aims for a Rs 1,000 crore revenue run-rate by 2026 with its cafe service expansion across major cities. The company launched Zepto Cafe in April 2022, offering a diverse menu with a 10-minute delivery service, and plans over 100 new cafes monthly.

Zepto, the quick commerce platform, announced the expansion of its cafe service to major cities, targeting a revenue run-rate of Rs 1,000 crore by 2026. The rollout will span over 120 cafes in locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and additional cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

The company has excelled in providing 10-minute deliveries with high-quality food, owing to advanced preparation processes and state-of-the-art equipment. 'Our customer love stems from our commitment to quality and speed,' stated Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto.

Zepto Cafe was established in April 2022, featuring a menu of 148 diverse items. With impressive customer response, the cafe is currently achieving an annual run rate GMV of Rs 160 crore. The expansion aims for a sizable ARR of Rs 1,000 crore by next fiscal year, with 100-plus new cafes being launched monthly.

