Marathon NextGen Realty Reports Strong Q2 Performance

Marathon NextGen Realty Ltd. announced its Q2 FY25 financial results, showing a 43% year-over-year growth in profit after tax to ₹49 crores. The company is optimistic about future projects in prime locations and has increased its fundraising limit to ₹1000 crores to support expansion plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Marathon NextGen Realty Ltd., a leading player in the real estate sector, has reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, ending on September 30, 2024. The company saw an impressive 43% year-over-year increase in its profit after tax, reaching ₹49 crores.

Demand remains robust across key projects such as Monte South, Millennium, and Futurex, with strategic pricing and quality offerings driving higher realization rates. Marathon has also reduced finance costs and continues to maintain a low net debt-to-equity ratio, ensuring financial stability.

Looking forward, Marathon plans to launch new projects including Monte South, Neo Park, Nexzone, and Neo Valley, which are strategically located to maintain sales momentum. The company has raised its fundraising limit to ₹1000 crores to fund new acquisitions and debt reduction, reinforcing its growth ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

