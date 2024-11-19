Left Menu

ITW Catalyst 2.0: Powering Future-Driven Partnerships in Sports and Entertainment

ITW Catalyst, a prominent sports consulting firm in India, has rebranded itself as ITW Catalyst 2.0, continuing its mission to strategically partner with brands. With a focus on digital and new media, the company aims to redefine consumer engagement through innovative associations with sports and entertainment properties globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:18 IST
Chintan Jhaveri, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Catalyst 2.0. Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move to strengthen its position in the sports and entertainment consulting industry, ITW Catalyst has announced its rebranding as ITW Catalyst 2.0. Established in 2019, the firm has made a mark through its innovative Return on Objectives (ROO) approach, facilitating significant partnerships such as the collaboration between Mumbai Indians and Marriott Bonvoy.

Under the leadership of Chief Commercial Officer Chintan Jhaveri, ITW Catalyst 2.0 aims to uphold its legacy of forging meaningful relationships. The team, including experienced professionals Mayur Telangi and Karan Singh, plans to advance its unique value proposition by stimulating trailblazing ideas to solve brand challenges, thereby cementing its role as strategic partners for brands.

As part of the expansive ITW Universe, Catalyst 2.0 is poised to lead in the evolving digital landscape and new media. Co-founder Bhairav Shanth highlights the company's commitment to creating impactful partnerships that significantly enhance consumer engagement, aligning with brands' pursuits of purpose-driven narratives to foster brand love and measurable impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

