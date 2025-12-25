Left Menu

Redefining Aravallis: An Unseen Threat to India's Natural Balance

Congress claims over 90% of the Aravallis will not be protected under new definitions, risking environmental damage. Jairam Ramesh criticizes the government's approach, accusing it of undermining ecological balance by weakening environmental laws. A public backlash prompts a ban on new mining leases in the region.

  Country:
  • India

The recent redefinition of the Aravalli hills has sparked controversy, with Congress stating that over 90% of these natural formations will be excluded from protection. This move could expose the region to mining and other activities that pose a threat to an already fragile ecosystem.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, alleging a disconnect between his international environmental commitments and local policies. Ramesh accuses the government of systematically weakening environmental protection laws, thus threatening ecological stability.

In response to the uproar over the Aravalli redefinition, the central government has banned the issuance of new mining leases in the area. The Ministry of Environment and Forests has called on the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education to identify additional zones to prohibit mining activities.

