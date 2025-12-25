Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: A Year of Transformation and Milestones

In 2025, Madhya Pradesh declared itself Naxal-free and disposed of toxic waste from the Union Carbide plant after decades of environmental concern. The state positioned itself as an investment hub by hosting the Global Investors Summit and made strides in wildlife conservation, notably with cheetah habitats.

In an eventful 2025, Madhya Pradesh marked significant achievements, starting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's historic announcement of the state being Naxal-free, a result of decades-long efforts against Maoist violence. This landmark achievement coincided with the clearance of hazardous waste from the Union Carbide factory, a move concluded amid local and environmental opposition.

The state also emerged as a promising investment hub, hosting its inaugural Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, which attracted Rs 30.77 lakh crore in investment commitments. In a bid to boost tourism, especially in the wildlife and religious sectors, Madhya Pradesh saw the launch of helicopter services to enhance connectivity between major cities and tourist destinations.

Wildlife conservation received a significant thrust with the establishment of a new cheetah habitat, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a key player in the global cheetah rehabilitation effort. However, the tragic deaths of 24 children linked to a poisonous cough syrup and incidents of Dalit atrocities marred a year of progress.

