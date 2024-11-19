Left Menu

Johns Hopkins University Unveils Initiatives to Tackle Pediatrics TB in India and Empower Women Scientists

Johns Hopkins University is launching two major initiatives in India, aimed at eliminating pediatric tuberculosis and advancing women's leadership in STEMM fields. The TB-Free Schools Initiative and a career advancement program for women seek to impact healthcare and research sectors with collaborative efforts involving Indian institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:27 IST
A panel discussion on US-India Higher Education partnerships (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards public health and gender equity, Johns Hopkins University announced the initiation of two groundbreaking programs in India, focusing on pediatric TB eradication and women's empowerment in STEMM. The TB-Free Schools Initiative aims to replicate the success of a similar project in Himachal Pradesh, scaling efforts across four regions.

Partnering with prominent Indian institutions, this initiative will concentrate on preventing, diagnosing, and treating TB among students, while a second program will promote career growth for women in R&D. The projects reflect a collaborative approach with local governments and organizations like the Serum Institute of India and AIIMS Gorakhpur.

The Gupta-Klinsky India Institute, part of Johns Hopkins, will spearhead a 12-month fellowship to provide technical training, mentorship, and networking for early-career women scientists. At an official announcement, university leaders underscored their commitment to fostering innovation and addressing global challenges alongside Indian partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

