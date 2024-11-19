European Stocks Lifted by Miners and Real Estate Rebound

Europe's leading stock index, the STOXX 600, saw gains on Tuesday driven by robust performances in the mining sector and a recovery in real estate shares. The index gained 0.4% with basic resources leading the charge at a 1% increase.

A notable uplift was seen in the share prices of German company Thyssenkrupp, which soared by 7.5% following strong fourth-quarter results. This overshadowed a decline in shares of Swiss hearing aid manufacturer Sonova Holding, which dipped 2% due to a half-year earnings miss.

Investors are keenly observing U.S. appointments under President-elect Donald Trump, especially concerning the Treasury and trade sectors, for future guidance on global interest rates and tariffs. Additionally, upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) discussions may further influence market strategies amidst concerns over anticipated U.S. trade tariffs affecting eurozone growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)