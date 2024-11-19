Left Menu

European Stocks Lifted by Miners and Real Estate Rebound

Europe's major stock index, the STOXX 600, rose due to the strength in mining and rebounding real estate stocks. Market sentiment is influenced by corporate earnings, economic data, and global monetary policy. Thyssenkrupp and Embracer stocks surged, while Sonova Holding fell due to earnings disappointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Europe's leading stock index, the STOXX 600, saw gains on Tuesday driven by robust performances in the mining sector and a recovery in real estate shares. The index gained 0.4% with basic resources leading the charge at a 1% increase.

A notable uplift was seen in the share prices of German company Thyssenkrupp, which soared by 7.5% following strong fourth-quarter results. This overshadowed a decline in shares of Swiss hearing aid manufacturer Sonova Holding, which dipped 2% due to a half-year earnings miss.

Investors are keenly observing U.S. appointments under President-elect Donald Trump, especially concerning the Treasury and trade sectors, for future guidance on global interest rates and tariffs. Additionally, upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) discussions may further influence market strategies amidst concerns over anticipated U.S. trade tariffs affecting eurozone growth.

