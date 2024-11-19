Vatika Group Earns LEED Platinum for Landmark Projects in Delhi NCR

Vatika Group, a leading real estate developer based in the Delhi NCR region, has secured prestigious LEED certification for 17 of its notable projects, totaling 9.5 million square feet. Notably, 11 of these projects have achieved the highest honor by earning LEED Platinum certification, a testament to their commitment to green building standards.

The achievement highlights Vatika's leadership in sustainable development across diverse real estate sectors including commercial, retail, residential, and educational spaces. Prominent commercial properties such as Vatika Mindscapes and One On One, along with premium retail and residential developments like V'Lante and Seven Elements, excel with LEED Platinum and Gold certifications.

Krishan Goyal, Assistant Vice President of Product Strategy and Risk Management at Vatika Limited, expressed pride in the recognition, which reflects the company's dedication to creating sustainable and energy-efficient environments. These certifications underscore Vatika Group's forward-thinking approach and its commitment to fostering eco-friendly communities as part of its growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)