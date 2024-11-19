Left Menu

Vatika Group Earns LEED Platinum for Landmark Projects in Delhi NCR

Vatika Group, a prominent real estate developer in Delhi NCR, has achieved LEED certification for 17 projects over 9.5 million sq. ft. This includes 11 LEED Platinum awards, marking significant progress in sustainable building across various sectors such as commercial, retail, residential, and schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:23 IST
Vatika Group Earns LEED Platinum for Landmark Projects in Delhi NCR
Vatika Group - Leading Developer in Delhi NCR to secure prestigious LEED Certifications Across Residential, Commercial, Retail, and Educational Projects. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vatika Group, a leading real estate developer based in the Delhi NCR region, has secured prestigious LEED certification for 17 of its notable projects, totaling 9.5 million square feet. Notably, 11 of these projects have achieved the highest honor by earning LEED Platinum certification, a testament to their commitment to green building standards.

The achievement highlights Vatika's leadership in sustainable development across diverse real estate sectors including commercial, retail, residential, and educational spaces. Prominent commercial properties such as Vatika Mindscapes and One On One, along with premium retail and residential developments like V'Lante and Seven Elements, excel with LEED Platinum and Gold certifications.

Krishan Goyal, Assistant Vice President of Product Strategy and Risk Management at Vatika Limited, expressed pride in the recognition, which reflects the company's dedication to creating sustainable and energy-efficient environments. These certifications underscore Vatika Group's forward-thinking approach and its commitment to fostering eco-friendly communities as part of its growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024