Kaspersky and AFRIPOL Strengthen Partnership to Combat Cybercrime in Africa

In a major step toward enhancing Africa’s cyber resilience, Kaspersky and AFRIPOL have formalized their cooperation to prevent and combat cybercrime through a five-year agreement. The pact, signed on November 18, 2024, at AFRIPOL’s headquarters in Algiers, underscores the urgency of addressing Africa’s rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, particularly its vulnerability to industrial cyberattacks.

The agreement was signed by Eugene Kaspersky, Kaspersky’s founder and CEO, and Ambassador Jalel Chelba, AFRIPOL’s Acting Executive Director. It strengthens the relationship between the two organizations, laying the foundation for enhanced collaboration in tackling cybercrime through data sharing, technical expertise, and intelligence analysis.

Focus on Africa’s Cybersecurity Landscape

Africa has one of the highest shares of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) computers globally that have been targeted by malicious activities. The continent’s increasing exposure to industrial cyber threats calls for strategic partnerships to safeguard its growing digital economy.

Through this agreement, Kaspersky will provide AFRIPOL with advanced threat intelligence data, including updates on emerging cybercrime trends and technical analyses. This will empower AFRIPOL’s criminal intelligence teams to better analyze and respond to threats. In addition, Kaspersky’s expert teams will offer assistance and training to AFRIPOL’s personnel, boosting their capabilities in cybersecurity operations.

Statements from the Leaders

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, remarked:

“An effective fight against cybercrime is inconceivable without cooperation. Sharing our expertise with stakeholders, including law enforcement, has always been a cornerstone of our approach. By equipping AFRIPOL with the tools and knowledge to tackle emerging threats, we aim to contribute to a safer and more resilient cyberspace for all.”Ambassador Jalel Chelba, AFRIPOL’s Acting Executive Director, stated:

“This agreement is a pivotal step in fortifying Africa's digital defences. Leveraging Kaspersky's expertise, AFRIPOL will enhance its ability to address cyber threats while creating a secure digital environment for African citizens. Together, we are advancing toward greater digital trust and resilience on the continent.”

Significance of the Partnership

This collaboration builds on a history of successful joint initiatives. AFRIPOL and Kaspersky have worked together on several high-impact operations, including the Africa Cyber Surge Operation I and II, aimed at disrupting cybercriminal networks across the continent. They have also contributed to assessing Africa’s cyber threat landscape and fostering digital trust through initiatives such as the endorsement of Kaspersky’s Transparency Center in Rwanda – a first in the African region.

Future Collaboration and Vision

Under the agreement, Kaspersky and AFRIPOL will:

Share real-time cyber threat intelligence to preempt attacks.

Conduct joint training sessions to enhance AFRIPOL’s technical capabilities.

Advocate for greater digital trust across Africa through initiatives promoting transparency and resilience.

Cybercrime Disruption and Digital Security Advocacy

The two organizations also reiterated their commitment to supporting INTERPOL-led actions targeting cybercriminal activities. These efforts align with the broader goal of securing Africa’s digital space and ensuring the continent’s readiness to address the challenges posed by an increasingly sophisticated cybercrime ecosystem.

Africa’s Digital Future

As the African digital economy expands, this partnership represents a vital step in ensuring that businesses, governments, and individuals are protected against cyber risks. Both Kaspersky and AFRIPOL are committed to not only responding to cyber threats but also building systems that anticipate and prevent such attacks, fostering an era of digital trust and security across the continent.