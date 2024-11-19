Left Menu

Nissan Expands Export of 'Magnite' SUVs to South Africa

Nissan has started exporting its compact SUV, 'Magnite,' to South Africa, bolstering India's status as an export center. In less than a month post-launch, 2,700 units have been exported. The strategy aims to expand reach to over 65 countries, reinforcing India's pivotal role.

Nissan has initiated the export of its compact SUV 'Magnite' to South Africa, marking a significant step in the Japanese automaker's strategy to establish India as a vital export hub.

Just weeks after unveiling the upgraded 'Magnite' model, Nissan reported that 2,700 units had been shipped to South Africa. These vehicles are manufactured at the Renault Nissan Automotive India facility in Oragadam, near Chennai.

Nissan aims to broaden its export markets to over 65 countries, including those with left-hand drive, indicating a robust strategy for leveraging India's manufacturing capabilities and further solidifying its global expansion plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

