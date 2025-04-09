Left Menu

National Conference Challenges Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court

The National Conference, led by spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, will challenge the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court. The party believes the Act violates constitutional rights, including religious freedom and equality. This move follows directives from the party's president, Farooq Abdullah, highlighting concerns over Muslim community rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:04 IST
National Conference Challenges Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the National Conference has declared its intention to take the Waqf Amendment Act to the Supreme Court. The party's chief spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, announced this decision on Wednesday, following the adjournment of the J&K Assembly sine die.

According to Sadiq, the National Conference, under the directive of its President Farooq Abdullah, will spearhead this legal battle in what is seen as a crucial attempt to safeguard constitutional rights.

The party argues that the Waqf Amendment Act constitutes a grave constitutional violation that threatens religious freedom, property rights, and equality for Muslims nationwide, infringing on multiple constitutional articles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025