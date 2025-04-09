National Conference Challenges Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court

In a significant legal development, the National Conference has declared its intention to take the Waqf Amendment Act to the Supreme Court. The party's chief spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, announced this decision on Wednesday, following the adjournment of the J&K Assembly sine die.

According to Sadiq, the National Conference, under the directive of its President Farooq Abdullah, will spearhead this legal battle in what is seen as a crucial attempt to safeguard constitutional rights.

The party argues that the Waqf Amendment Act constitutes a grave constitutional violation that threatens religious freedom, property rights, and equality for Muslims nationwide, infringing on multiple constitutional articles.

(With inputs from agencies.)