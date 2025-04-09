Left Menu

Relaxation Techniques Show Short-term Promise for Lowering Blood Pressure

Research from the University of Bristol reviews 182 past studies, highlighting yoga, meditation, and other relaxation techniques as short-term solutions for lowering blood pressure. While promising, these methods require more extensive studies to determine their long-term effectiveness in treating hypertension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:03 IST
Relaxation Techniques Show Short-term Promise for Lowering Blood Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

University of Bristol researchers have conducted a comprehensive review of 182 previously published studies, revealing that relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation offer short-term benefits in lowering blood pressure. However, the lasting impact of these methods remains unclear.

These findings, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Medicine, emphasize that although stress management techniques show promise in reducing systolic and diastolic blood pressure, they fall short of proving long-term clinical usefulness given hypertension's chronic nature.

The researchers concluded that while relaxation methods might achieve significant blood pressure reductions at three months, more rigorous and longer-duration studies are necessary to confirm their effectiveness against high blood pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025