Relaxation Techniques Show Short-term Promise for Lowering Blood Pressure

University of Bristol researchers have conducted a comprehensive review of 182 previously published studies, revealing that relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation offer short-term benefits in lowering blood pressure. However, the lasting impact of these methods remains unclear.

These findings, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Medicine, emphasize that although stress management techniques show promise in reducing systolic and diastolic blood pressure, they fall short of proving long-term clinical usefulness given hypertension's chronic nature.

The researchers concluded that while relaxation methods might achieve significant blood pressure reductions at three months, more rigorous and longer-duration studies are necessary to confirm their effectiveness against high blood pressure.

